Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 20 at 10:53PM MDT until July 20 at 11:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

South central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1045 PM MST.

* At 952 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles north of

Marana, moving west at 15 to 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Eloy, Picacho, Picacho Peak State Park and Red Rock.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 209 and 231.

Route 87 between mile markers 116 and 119.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Wind damage with this storm and possible dense blowing dust will

occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of

thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a

sturdy structure and stay away from windows.