Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 20 at 10:24PM MDT until July 20 at 11:15PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

Southeastern Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1015 PM MST.

* At 923 PM MST, an area of severe thunderstorms was located over

near Tortolita and Oro Valley, moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Northwest Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes,

Flowing Wells, Tortolita, Saguaro National Park West, Catalina

State Park, Picture Rocks and Dove Mountain.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 236 and 252.

Route 77 between mile markers 73 and 87.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.