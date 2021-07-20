Flood Advisory issued July 20 at 9:40PM MDT until July 20 at 11:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Flood Advisory issued July 20 at 9:40PM MDT until July 20 at 11:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 1045 PM MST.
* At 840 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms over Tucson. An automated rain gauge near Speedway
Blvd at Beverly Ave has received three quarters of an inch of rain
in less than 30 minutes. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to
begin shortly in the advisory area.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Drexel Heights, Flowing
Wells, Tanque Verde, South Tucson, Tucson International Airport,
Catalina Foothills and Tucson Estates.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.