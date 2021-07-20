Flood Advisory issued July 20 at 9:40PM MDT until July 20 at 11:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1045 PM MST.

* At 840 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms over Tucson. An automated rain gauge near Speedway

Blvd at Beverly Ave has received three quarters of an inch of rain

in less than 30 minutes. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to

begin shortly in the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Drexel Heights, Flowing

Wells, Tanque Verde, South Tucson, Tucson International Airport,

Catalina Foothills and Tucson Estates.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.