Flood Advisory issued July 20 at 10:42PM MDT until July 21 at 12:45AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Northern Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

South Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1145 PM MST.

* At 942 PM MST, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up

to 1 inch of rain has fallen in the Rancho Vistoso and Catalina

areas.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Saddlebrooke, Tortolita, Catalina

State Park, Oracle Junction and Dove Mountain.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.