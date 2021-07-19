Special Weather Statement issued July 19 at 1:41AM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 1241 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Estrella Mountain Park, or 10 miles south of Avondale. This storm was

nearly stationary.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Avondale, Goodyear, Tolleson, Cashion, Phoenix International Raceway,

Liberty, Estrella Mountain Park, Estrella Mountain Ranch, Rainbow

Valley and Komatke.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 131 and 135.

AZ Route 101 between mile markers 2 and 3.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.