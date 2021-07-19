Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 19 at 5:26PM MDT until July 19 at 5:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 19 at 5:26PM MDT until July 19 at 5:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 425 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles northwest
of Morenci, or 16 miles northwest of Clifton, moving west at 10 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly remote areas of
central Graham and west central Greenlee Counties.
This includes Route 191 between mile markers 179 and 180.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading
killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to
be struck by lightning.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.