Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 19 at 5:06PM MDT until July 19 at 5:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Graham County in southeastern Arizona…

West central Greenlee County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 445 PM MST.

* At 406 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northwest

of Morenci, or 13 miles northwest of Clifton, moving west at 10

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly remote areas of

central Graham and west central Greenlee Counties.

This includes Route 191 between mile markers 174 and 186.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.