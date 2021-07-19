Flood Advisory issued July 19 at 7:10PM MDT until July 19 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Flood Advisory issued July 19 at 7:10PM MDT until July 19 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 610 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms has ended. Minor flooding is likely ongoing in the
advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Clifton and Morenci.
This includes the following streams and drainages…
Right Prong Dix Creek, Silver Creek, Whitewater Creek, Cave Creek,
Pigeon Creek, Gila River, Silver Basin Creek, Limestone Gulch, San
Francisco River, Tule Creek, Sheep Wash, Sardine Creek, Chase
Creek and Eagle Creek.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.