Special Weather Statement issued July 18 at 8:51PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 751 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Vail, or 14 miles southeast of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, moving

west at 15 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Vail, Saguaro National Park

East and Rita Ranch.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.