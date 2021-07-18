Special Weather Statement issued July 18 at 8:51PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued July 18 at 8:51PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 751 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Vail, or 14 miles southeast of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, moving
west at 15 mph.
Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this
storm.
Locations impacted include…
Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Vail, Saguaro National Park
East and Rita Ranch.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.