Special Weather Statement issued July 18 at 8:36PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ
At 736 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Bisbee, moving northwest at 10 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Bisbee, Hereford, Naco and Palominas.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.