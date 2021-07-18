Special Weather Statement issued July 18 at 7:19AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 617 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorm near Elgin and Nogales, moving west at 5 mph.

Locally heavy rainfall and winds in excess of 40 mph will be

possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Nogales, Tubac, Rio Rico, Patagonia, Sonoita, Elgin, Patagonia Lake

State Park, Nogales International Airport, Tumacacori, Amado, Kino

Springs, Pena Blanca Lake, Canelo and Lochiel.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.