Special Weather Statement issued July 18 at 7:19AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued July 18 at 7:19AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 617 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong
thunderstorm near Elgin and Nogales, moving west at 5 mph.
Locally heavy rainfall and winds in excess of 40 mph will be
possible with these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Nogales, Tubac, Rio Rico, Patagonia, Sonoita, Elgin, Patagonia Lake
State Park, Nogales International Airport, Tumacacori, Amado, Kino
Springs, Pena Blanca Lake, Canelo and Lochiel.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.