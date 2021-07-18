Special Weather Statement issued July 18 at 6:06PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued July 18 at 6:06PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 505 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17
miles northwest of Steins, moving west at 25 mph.
Dime size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this
storm.
This storm will remain over mainly remote areas of southeastern
Graham, northeastern Cochise and southeastern Greenlee Counties.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.