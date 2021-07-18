Special Weather Statement issued July 18 at 10:16AM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Special Weather Statement issued July 18 at 10:16AM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZNew
At 915 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10
miles south of Boyce Thompson Arboretum, or 11 miles south of
Superior, moving northwest at 15 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Florence, Superior, Florence Junction, Queen Valley and Boyce
Thompson Arboretum.
This includes the following highways…
US Highway 60 between mile markers 207 and 227.
AZ Route 79 between mile markers 136 and 150.
AZ Route 177 between mile markers 159 and 167.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.