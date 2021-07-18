Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 18 at 8:29PM MDT until July 18 at 9:30PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 830 PM MST.

* At 729 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of

Kartchner Caverns State Park, or 14 miles southwest of Benson,

moving north at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Vail and Corona De Tucson.

This includes Route 83 between mile markers 39 and 58.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.