Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 18 at 8:28PM MDT until July 18 at 8:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 728 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of

Vail, or 16 miles northwest of Benson, moving west at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Vail, Saguaro National Park East and Mescal.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 278 and 297.

Route 83 near mile marker 58.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.