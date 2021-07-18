Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 18 at 7:28PM MDT until July 18 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 628 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of

Willcox, moving north at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Willcox.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 340 and 347.

Route 186 near mile marker 327.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.