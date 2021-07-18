Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 18 at 7:12PM MDT until July 18 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southern Graham County in southeastern Arizona…

Northern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 700 PM MST.

* At 612 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Willcox,

moving north at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Willcox.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 336 and 347.

Route 186 between mile markers 327 and 328.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.