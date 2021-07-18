Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 18 at 7:02PM MDT until July 18 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Western Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

Northeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 645 PM MST.

* At 602 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Elgin, or 19

miles west of Sierra Vista, moving northwest at 5 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Patagonia, Sonoita, Elgin, Fort Huachuca and Canelo.

This includes the following highways…

Route 82 between mile markers 21 and 27, and between mile markers 34

and 38.

Route 83 between mile markers 11 and 30.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.