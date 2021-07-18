Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 18 at 4:23PM MDT until July 18 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 323 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 17 miles northwest

of Thatcher, or 20 miles northwest of Safford, moving northwest at 15

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Bylas.

This includes Route 70 between mile markers 294 and 302, and between

mile markers 308 and 313.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.