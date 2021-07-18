Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 18 at 4:23PM MDT until July 18 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 18 at 4:23PM MDT until July 18 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 323 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 17 miles northwest
of Thatcher, or 20 miles northwest of Safford, moving northwest at 15
mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Bylas.
This includes Route 70 between mile markers 294 and 302, and between
mile markers 308 and 313.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.