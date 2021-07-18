Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 18 at 4:05PM MDT until July 18 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

West central Graham County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 345 PM MST.

* At 304 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles northwest

of Thatcher, or 16 miles west of Safford, moving northwest at 15

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Bylas and Fort Thomas.

This includes Route 70 between mile markers 294 and 305, and between

mile markers 308 and 326.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.