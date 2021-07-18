Flood Advisory issued July 18 at 8:55AM MDT until July 18 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Flood Advisory issued July 18 at 8:55AM MDT until July 18 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 1100 AM MST.
* At 755 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms across portions of Santa Cruz. The heaviest
rainfall, between 0.50 and 1.25 inches of rain with localized
amounts up to 1.75 inches of rain has fallen east and northeast of
Patagonia, as well as near Kino Springs. This will cause small
stream flooding of washes, roadway dips and other low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Nogales, Tubac, Rio Rico, Patagonia, Sonoita, Elgin, Patagonia
Lake State Park, Nogales International Airport, Tumacacori, Amado,
Kino Springs, Lochiel and Canelo.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.