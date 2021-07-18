Flood Advisory issued July 18 at 8:45PM MDT until July 18 at 11:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Flood Advisory issued July 18 at 8:45PM MDT until July 18 at 11:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
South Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 1045 PM MST.
* At 745 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of
rain has fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Southeast Sierra Vista, Bisbee, Hereford, Naco and Palominas.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area.
This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.