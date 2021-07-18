Flood Advisory issued July 18 at 5:45PM MDT until July 18 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Flood Advisory issued July 18 at 5:45PM MDT until July 18 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
West Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 645 PM MST.
* At 445 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain due to thunderstorms is occurring from just west of
Pearce-Sunsites north to Texas Canyon. This will cause urban and
small stream flooding. Up to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Dragoon, Pearce-Sunsites and Texas Canyon.
If significant additional rains fall in the higher terrain, a Flash
Flood Warning may be issued.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.
In hilly terrain there are many low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.