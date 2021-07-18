Flood Advisory issued July 18 at 5:21PM MDT until July 18 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Northwestern Graham County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 615 PM MST.
* At 421 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms has occurred about 15 miles northwest of Arsenic
Tubs. This will cause small stream flooding and flooding of low
lying areas. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
mainly rural areas of Northwestern Graham County
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are many low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.