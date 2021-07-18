Skip to Content

Flood Advisory issued July 18 at 3:36PM MDT until July 18 at 6:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

New
2:36 pm

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…
Southwestern Graham County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 545 PM MST.

* At 236 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have
fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Fort Grant, Bonita and Mount Graham.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Author Profile Photo

News 4 Tucson

More Stories

Skip to content