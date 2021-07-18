Flood Advisory issued July 18 at 2:00PM MDT until July 18 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

West Central Graham County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 300 PM MST.

* At 100 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms over the Galiuro Mountains. Radar rainfall estimates

between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain has fallen, and will likely

impact Rattlesnake Creek with minor small stream flooding as it

drains into Aravaipa Creek.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Klondyke.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.