Flood Advisory issued July 18 at 1:22PM MDT until July 18 at 3:30PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 1222 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1

inch of rain has fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Gold Camp, Kings Ranch, Florence

Junction and Queen Valley.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.