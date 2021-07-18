Flood Advisory issued July 18 at 1:22PM MDT until July 18 at 3:30PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Flood Advisory issued July 18 at 1:22PM MDT until July 18 at 3:30PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZUpdated
At 1222 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1
inch of rain has fallen.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Gold Camp, Kings Ranch, Florence
Junction and Queen Valley.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.