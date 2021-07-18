Flood Advisory issued July 18 at 12:24PM MDT until July 18 at 3:30PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

Flood Advisory issued July 18 at 12:24PM MDT until July 18 at 3:30PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZNew
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Pinal County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 230 PM MST.
* At 1124 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and
1.0 inches of rain have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Gold Camp, Kings Ranch, Florence
Junction and Queen Valley.
Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.