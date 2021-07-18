Flash Flood Warning issued July 18 at 8:26PM MDT until July 18 at 9:30PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued July 18 at 8:26PM MDT until July 18 at 9:30PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
RRA
At 726 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have
fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
San Simon and Paradise.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.