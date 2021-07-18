Flash Flood Warning issued July 18 at 6:33PM MDT until July 18 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 533 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain continue to move north through the warned area. Between 3 and 4

inches of rain have fallen west of Pearce-Sunsites. Flash flooding

is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

highways, streets and underpasses is expected.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Pearce-Sunsites.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.