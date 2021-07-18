Flash Flood Warning issued July 18 at 6:33PM MDT until July 18 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued July 18 at 6:33PM MDT until July 18 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 533 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain continue to move north through the warned area. Between 3 and 4
inches of rain have fallen west of Pearce-Sunsites. Flash flooding
is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
highways, streets and underpasses is expected.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Pearce-Sunsites.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.