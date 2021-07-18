Flash Flood Warning issued July 18 at 6:30PM MDT until July 18 at 9:30PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

North Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 830 PM MST.

* At 530 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Willcox.

This includes the following highways…

Route 191 between mile markers 65 and 66.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.