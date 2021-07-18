Flash Flood Warning issued July 18 at 6:22PM MDT until July 18 at 8:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued July 18 at 6:22PM MDT until July 18 at 8:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 522 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have
fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Safford, Solomon and Safford Regional Airport.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.