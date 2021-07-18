Flash Flood Warning issued July 18 at 5:58PM MDT until July 18 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued July 18 at 5:58PM MDT until July 18 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 700 PM MST.
* At 458 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
very heavy rain in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen with another 1 to 2 inches likely. Flash flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Areas near and west to northwest of Pearce-Sunsites.
This thunderstorm is producing an area of extremely heavy rainfall.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.