Flash Flood Warning issued July 18 at 5:36PM MDT until July 18 at 8:45PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southeastern Graham County in southeastern Arizona…

Central Greenlee County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 745 PM MST.

* At 436 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of

rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Safford, Solomon and Safford Regional Airport.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.