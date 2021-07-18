Flash Flood Warning issued July 18 at 5:08PM MDT until July 18 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

West Central Greenlee County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 600 PM MST.

* At 408 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain just north of the Clifton and

Morenci area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain fell in a short

period of time. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of creeks and streams in the area.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Areas south of Granville to Clifton and Morenci.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.