Flash Flood Warning issued July 18 at 11:35PM MDT until July 19 at 1:30AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued July 18 at 11:35PM MDT until July 19 at 1:30AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 1035 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen. The Pantano stream gauge in Vail was at 8 feet at 915
PM MST. Flash flooding along low lying areas and street crossings
near the Pantano is expected or is ongoing.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Tucson and Saguaro National Park East.
Intersection of Pantano Wash and Harrison Rd
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.