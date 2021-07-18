Flash Flood Warning issued July 18 at 11:35PM MDT until July 19 at 1:30AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 1035 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain

have fallen. The Pantano stream gauge in Vail was at 8 feet at 915

PM MST. Flash flooding along low lying areas and street crossings

near the Pantano is expected or is ongoing.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Tucson and Saguaro National Park East.

Intersection of Pantano Wash and Harrison Rd

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.