Flash Flood Warning issued July 18 at 11:04PM MDT until July 19 at 12:30AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued July 18 at 11:04PM MDT until July 19 at 12:30AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 1004 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1
and 3 inches of rain have fallen. A stream gauge at Pantano Wash in
Vail has reached at least 8 feet. This could lead to flooding in low
lying areas and road crossings near the Pantano Wash. Flash flooding
is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Tucson, Vail and Saguaro National Park East.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.