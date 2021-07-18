Flash Flood Warning issued July 18 at 11:04PM MDT until July 19 at 12:30AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 1004 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1

and 3 inches of rain have fallen. A stream gauge at Pantano Wash in

Vail has reached at least 8 feet. This could lead to flooding in low

lying areas and road crossings near the Pantano Wash. Flash flooding

is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Tucson, Vail and Saguaro National Park East.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.