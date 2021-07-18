Flash Flood Warning issued July 18 at 10:30PM MDT until July 19 at 1:30AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 1230 AM MST.

* At 930 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain

have fallen. A stream gauge at Pantano Wash in Vail has reached 8

feet. This will likely lead to flooding in low lying areas along

the Pantano Wash in the warned area including at Harrison Rd.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Tucson and Saguaro National Park East.

Intersection of Pantano Wash and Harrison Rd

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.