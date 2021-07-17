Special Weather Statement issued July 17 at 9:28PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ
At 828 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles southeast of Willcox, moving north at 35 mph.
Dime size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Willcox.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.