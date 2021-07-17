Special Weather Statement issued July 17 at 9:04PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 804 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16

miles northeast of Willcox, moving northwest at 25 mph.

Dime size hail will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Fort Grant, Mount Graham and Bonita.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.