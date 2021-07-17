Special Weather Statement issued July 17 at 7:50PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued July 17 at 7:50PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 649 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Pearce-Sunsites, or 24 miles east of Benson, moving north at 5 mph.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Pearce-Sunsites.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.