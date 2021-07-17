Flood Warning issued July 17 at 5:34AM MDT until July 17 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…

* Until 415 PM MST Saturday.

* At 434 AM MST, The Vamori Wash on the Tohono O’odham Nation near

Kom Vo or west of Sells continued to show a slow but steady rise

in water levels early this morning. The stage was at 9.49 feet

with a flow of 582 cubic feet per second. At this level, the

highway 21 bridge approaches flood and the road might be

impassable especially if the wash rises above 9.8 feet.

* Highway 21 bridge approaches flood and the road becomes impassable

at a stage of 9.8 feet or higher.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Highway 21, and the communities of Santa Cruz and Kom Vo.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.