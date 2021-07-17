Flood Warning issued July 17 at 5:34AM MDT until July 17 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Flood Warning issued July 17 at 5:34AM MDT until July 17 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a
* Flood Warning for…
Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona…
* Until 415 PM MST Saturday.
* At 434 AM MST, The Vamori Wash on the Tohono O’odham Nation near
Kom Vo or west of Sells continued to show a slow but steady rise
in water levels early this morning. The stage was at 9.49 feet
with a flow of 582 cubic feet per second. At this level, the
highway 21 bridge approaches flood and the road might be
impassable especially if the wash rises above 9.8 feet.
* Highway 21 bridge approaches flood and the road becomes impassable
at a stage of 9.8 feet or higher.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Highway 21, and the communities of Santa Cruz and Kom Vo.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.