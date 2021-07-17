Flood Warning issued July 17 at 2:34AM MDT until July 17 at 7:00AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Flood Warning issued July 17 at 2:34AM MDT until July 17 at 7:00AM MDT by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 134 AM MST, A river gauge on the San Pedro River at Redington has
fallen to 10.8 feet from 12.6 feet yesterday evening. The river
gauge at St David also showed a slowly lowering river level.
However, with heavy rainfall of between 1 and 3 inches in the San
Pedro basin yesterday evening expect high flows on the San Pedro
River to continue through the overnight hours. Low lying areas along
the San Pedro River from St David to Dudleyville will be at risk and
anyone living adjacent to the San Pedro should continue to remain
alert.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Benson, Mammoth, St. David, Dudleyville, Redington and Cascabel.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.