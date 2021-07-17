Flood Warning issued July 17 at 11:54AM MDT until July 17 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 1054 AM MST, The Vamori Wash on the Tohono O’odham Nation near

Kom Vo or west of Sells continued to show a slow but steady rise in

water levels this morning. The stage was at 9.61 feet with a flow of

674 cubic feet per second. At this level, the highway 21 bridge

approaches flood and the road might be impassable especially if the

wash rises above 9.8 feet.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Highway 21, and the communities of Santa Cruz and Kom Vo.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.