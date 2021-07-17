Flood Warning issued July 17 at 11:54AM MDT until July 17 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Flood Warning issued July 17 at 11:54AM MDT until July 17 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZUpdated
At 1054 AM MST, The Vamori Wash on the Tohono O’odham Nation near
Kom Vo or west of Sells continued to show a slow but steady rise in
water levels this morning. The stage was at 9.61 feet with a flow of
674 cubic feet per second. At this level, the highway 21 bridge
approaches flood and the road might be impassable especially if the
wash rises above 9.8 feet.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Highway 21, and the communities of Santa Cruz and Kom Vo.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.