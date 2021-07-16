Special Weather Statement issued July 16 at 9:54AM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 854 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Sun Lakes, moving south at 15 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Chandler, Gilbert, Sun Lakes, Queen Creek, Chandler Heights,

Tumbleweed Park, Chandler City Hall, San Tan Village Mall, Seville,

Bapchule, Olberg, Chandler Fashion Center Mall, Sacaton, Santan,

Higley and Firebird Lake.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 164 and 186.

AZ Route 87 between mile markers 148 and 167.

AZ Route 202 between mile markers 41 and 53.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.