Special Weather Statement issued July 16 at 5:53PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 453 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Mammoth, moving southwest at 20 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and blowing dust will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Oracle, Mammoth, San Manuel, Kearny, Dudleyville, Aravaipa Canyon

Wilderness, Campo Bonito, Klondyke and Biosphere 2.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.