Special Weather Statement issued July 16 at 5:53PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued July 16 at 5:53PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 453 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Mammoth, moving southwest at 20 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph and blowing dust will be possible with this
storm.
Locations impacted include…
Oracle, Mammoth, San Manuel, Kearny, Dudleyville, Aravaipa Canyon
Wilderness, Campo Bonito, Klondyke and Biosphere 2.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.