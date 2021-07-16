Special Weather Statement issued July 16 at 4:37PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 337 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Globe, moving southwest at 20 mph.

Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Globe, Miami, Cutter, Central Heights-Midland City, Claypool and

Inspiration.

This includes the following highways…

US Highway 60 between mile markers 238 and 268.

AZ Route 70 between mile markers 253 and 262.

AZ Route 77 between mile markers 164 and 170.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.