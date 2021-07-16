Special Weather Statement issued July 16 at 4:27PM MDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 326 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles southwest of San Carlos, or 16 miles northeast of Christmas,

moving southwest at 20 mph.

Pea size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Hayden, Christmas, San Carlos and Cutter.

This includes the following highways…

AZ Route 70 between mile markers 259 and 271.

AZ Route 77 between mile markers 135 and 143, and between mile

markers 146 and 167.

AZ Route 177 between mile markers 137 and 138.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.