Special Weather Statement issued July 16 at 4:20PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued July 16 at 4:20PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 320 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles southeast of San Carlos, or 23 miles east of Globe, moving
southwest at 20 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness, Bylas, Calva, San Carlos Reservoir and
Klondyke.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.