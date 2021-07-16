Special Weather Statement issued July 16 at 1:46PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

At 1244 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm

near Dragoon over Texas Canyon, or 15 miles southwest of Willcox,

moving south at 5 mph. The storm is located over I-10 and heavy rain

will cause reduced visibility with ponding of water on the highway.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

St. David, Dragoon, Pearce-Sunsites, Cochise and Texas Canyon.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.