Special Weather Statement issued July 16 at 1:46PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZ

Special Weather Statement issued July 16 at 1:46PM MDT by NWS Tucson AZNew
At 1244 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm
near Dragoon over Texas Canyon, or 15 miles southwest of Willcox,
moving south at 5 mph. The storm is located over I-10 and heavy rain
will cause reduced visibility with ponding of water on the highway.
Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include…
St. David, Dragoon, Pearce-Sunsites, Cochise and Texas Canyon.
Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.